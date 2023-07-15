Editor:
Climate warming is now out of control, and all we can expect, as long as we keep burning fossil fuels, is more heat, drought, fires and severe storms with intense flooding (“Monday was hottest day ever as global temps rise,” July 6). The human costs of inaction are incalculable.
Fortunately, the worst need not come to pass. President Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act is setting a major transition from dirty power to clean into motion, despite all Republican efforts to stall its benefits, and to keep oil and gas emitting heat-trapping gases.
Governor Kathy Hochul must live up to the New York Climate Action Council’s plan to create the most ambitious possible clean energy programs.
It’s time for the governor to end continuing roadblocks to upstate wind and solar farms. Without these projects’ contribution to electric generation, our ability to turn off the gas while keeping the lights on is imperiled. Never mind that upstate clean power serves New York City. We all share climate damage from greenhouse gas emissions.
Further, a third offshore wind solicitation is coming up. If she doesn’t select more than two bids, she must create a fourth solicitation so that the state can meet its gas transition mandate. This will give Public Service Commissioner Rory Christian the means to keep shutting down the dirtiest gas plants as he has laudably been doing.
That keeping the gas on is not an option should be apparent to everybody, and our political leaders most of all.
Lynn Saxton
Warsaw
Lynn Saxton is co-chair of the Western New York chapter of the Climate Reality Project.