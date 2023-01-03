The state isn’t rushing homeowners toward new investments in heat pumps, but to use these highly efficient systems would be, under any circumstances, the logical choice when gas boilers reach the end of their useful lives. Heat pumps, affordable with incentives and dropping in price, are well able to make homes comfortable in the coldest weather.
The three fossil fuel representatives on the Council, naturally, voted against the plan, which was passed overwhelmingly. They did succeed in slowing its implementation. They succeeded in delaying the all-electric construction requirement by a full year, another year of new gas hook-ups we all pay for.
Governor Hochul and the state legislature must reinstate the 2024 deadline for all-electric construction, and derail the gas industry’s efforts to deflect truly clean energy efforts with notions like hydrogen and renewable gas, neither of which is clean, practical or sufficient.
