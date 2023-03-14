Editor:
The view this month is from the cold March start to spring.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Variably cloudy with snow showers. High 29F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. Higher wind gusts possible..
Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low around 20F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
Updated: March 14, 2023 @ 12:42 am
Editor:
The view this month is from the cold March start to spring.
After such a nice and easy February we are getting a touch of reality in March. The weather will keep the maples from budding and it may prolong our syrup season by a few weeks.
Please remember our two maple weekends March 18 and 19 and 25 and 26 look at the maple producer and please visit them for your chance to buy from a local producer and learn about this great industry. Our tomato plants just made their faces come up in our new way to start our plants much more to come. The bees and chickens are patiently waiting for warmer weather but like every year after the time change it will happen soon. Our organic fertilizer pile is finally getting spread to help get our crops the nutrition they need to give us a great year we hope.
With the cost of everything please support your local farmer at a farmer’s market or direct at the farm. The input costs are still high but by buying locally you can support a farmer and have fresher and better food for your family. America has so much to be thankful for we can never forget that this is why we are so strong. We have the most plentiful food source in the world and it all goes back to our farmers who make this possible Remember when the milk leaves the farm it is on the shelves in the stores in 48 hours and that itself is amazing in our world today. Just think about a factory no matter which one can not run if its workers are hungry our whole economy runs on our agriculture The future of our country depends on a strong agriculture system so please buy local and support our farmers. Next please leave your dandelions fully blossomed and never spray your lawns your life and our bees depend on this.
Paul Trowbridge
Corfu
Johnson Newspapers 7.1