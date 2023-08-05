Editor:
Hunter Biden was busted for cocaine possession when he was 18, and big daddy made it all go away. In 2014, Hunter Biden was thrown out of the Naval Reserve with an Other than Honorable discharge because he tested positive for cocaine. This can be considered a felony.
In October 2018, while addicted to crack, Hunter illegally bought a Colt Cobra 38 special in Delaware. Less than two weeks later, his girlfriend (his late brother’s widow) threw the gun in a trash can across the street from a high school. She was afraid that Hunter was going to kill himself.
The gun could have been found by a child and used to commit another school mass murder. But by sheer luck it was found by a man who was rooting through the garbage for recyclables and turned it over to the police.
Biden lied about his drug addiction on ATF Form 4473, a felony, which can result in up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. He made a false statement during the purchase of a firearm, a felony, punishable by 10 years in prison. He possessed a firearm while addicted to crack, another potential 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.
Just on federal charges, Biden was facing 30 years in prison and a half million in fines.
His lawyer got it pled down to, “Just be a good boy and don’t do crack!”
Joe Biden’s Democrat gun control enforcement is a very bad joke.
RONALD HEPPNER
Varysburg
Editor’s note: Hunter Biden was granted pretrial intervention with six months of probation after being arrested for cocaine possession at 18 years old. The arrest was then removed from his record.
His plea deal — which fell apart in a court appearance last week — would have allowed him to avoid prosecution on gun charge, while pleading guilty to tax offenses and following conditions set by prosecutors.
The plea deal collapsed under questioning from the judge in the case and Hunter Biden has pleaded not guilty.