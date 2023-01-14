Editor:
The view this month is from the house with a wood fire going and a cup of hot chocolate. In the mail today were two things I needed — a new seed catalog and a tractor parts catalog.
Editor:
The view this month is from the house with a wood fire going and a cup of hot chocolate. In the mail today were two things I needed — a new seed catalog and a tractor parts catalog.
My wife said, “Please don’t look at the parts catalog. The checkbook won’t let you.”
The seed catalog is fine, especially if they have flower seeds listed, so off we go.
Warms you up just to think right after maple syrup we can start our early plants in the house.
We bought a computerized starter. It has lights and heat starts the seeds in little pots and tells you everything you need to know when to add water when to fertilize etc.
Grandpa would be amazed if we always started our seeds in a hotbed with horse manure to provide heat and glass to capture the sun. The seeds get their start in hydroponics and seem to work great three weeks ago we put basil seeds in this to try it and last night we had fresh basil in our salads.
So onto the seed catalog and see what varieties we will plant this year.
The ground hasn’t frozen yet so the organic fertilizer pile keeps growing we hope soon we can work on that with the cost of feed this year we hope spreading on our farm will greatly increase our yields this year. This may be the most expensive fertilizer this farm has ever seen. The bees are hanging in there so far but we are a long way from them being able to fly and bring back pollen they have had a cleansing flight but will need another soon. So goes a winter in Western New York. We have great optimism for a great year, so grab a seed catalog and pick out your seeds and plant for your family and your neighbors.
Paul Trowbridge
Corfu
