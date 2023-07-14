Editor:
You know,back in the 1950s, the U.S. Congress, not the so-called state and local experts, held national “hearings” on the causes of, and cures for, juvenile-delinquency, then currently and apparently clearly on view in American society. (I know, I was a “victim” of one of delinquency’s possible motivators, being forbidden by my parents to read comic-books)!
Anyway, is my suggestion of new national “hearings” today on the same subject, involving the crimes of youth and young adults (look at present crime in Rochester and Buffalo, N.Y.; some of the mass-shootings), too simple; too expensive; too tending to hurt feelings; too out-of-touch; too uncertain of forming conclusions and remedies? As compared to policy “wonks”,those experts in all levels of government, academia, private business, and heaven forbid, from those put forth by private citizens (this last, of which I am a member).
I think not! And certainly, “hearings “ can’t be any worse than the crime-waves, yes, ”waves”, that we are currently experiencing, not too far from where you and I live, you know!
Donald Weyer
Batavia