Editor:
Well, this summer has really flown by and it’s time for the children to start back to school. It’s been a great summer and I’ve had lots of events to go to.
Some were too far away for me to attend since I don’t drive anymore and don’t travel very far from home. The neuropathy in my feet and legs causes me to stick close to home.
Funny how going places and doing things changes when one grows older. Now, I don’t want to complain, because no one likes to hear people’s woes and health issues, so instead I will simply thank the Lord for all His blessings!
One of those blessings I have enjoyed is having out of town family, as well as those near by, come and visit with me. That has made the summer go by more quickly. Also, I once again hosted the Frederick and Mildred Rudolph Family reunion here at my home, on Monday, Aug. 21 for a time of fellowship, dessert and fun time together.
It was a special time to reminisce and talk about by gone days and reconnect with what is going on in the families. I think it is important to keep in touch with those we love, and know what is going on in their lives, especially when we have lost some of the older members of the family that we miss so much.
It’s also important to keep in touch with Jesus, our Precious Lord and Savior, as He loves hearing from us through our prayers and teaching and guiding us as we read the Bible. Psalm 119:105 tells us that, “Your word is a lamp to my feet, and a light for my path” (NIV) And Acts 6:4 says, “and will give our attentions to prayer and the ministry of the word.” (NIV)
So, it is important that I read His Word every day and keep in touch with Him through my prayers. Yes, two very important ways to start the day and it takes all the pressure off of me and puts my every care on the One who loves me the most. Now, please join me as I read my Bible and pray right here at my kitchen table.
Jean Rudolph
Akron