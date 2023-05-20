Editor:
Last month I talked about the first sounds of spring on our farm the peepers waking up. This month it is about our first spring meal.
We cut our first asparagus. My wife serves it in a white sauce with our own hard boiled eggs over a bed of mashed potatoes. Tomorrow she will make our favorite Amish recipe of dandelion gravy with bacon and hard boiled eggs also served over a big helping of mashed potatoes we first had this at a Amish restaurant in Holmes county Ohio.
Now this is spring on our farm the cardinals are back and our humming birds are here and we have a pair of orioles at our feeders. Old farmers and old dogs love routine our animals in the barn always knows who is going to get feed first 365 days a year always the same.
Lately I have been thinking what Grandpa always said, “The only difference between a rut and a grave is the dimension of the hole” so maybe this week instead of eating breakfast after chores I will eat it before going to the barn. This is no mow may here on our farm and our bees and pollinators are loving the dandelions but we might need to use the hay Bine if it keeps raining so goes the life on our farm. Enjoy life tomorrow is not promised to anyone “bee” happy till next month.
Paul Trowbridge
Corfu