Editor:
Love Bugs Learning Center is open at the First Baptist Church, 5 E. Main St., Le Roy.
While we all want to move forward, it is important for Love Bugs to maintain the trust of its constituents. This letter includes certain clarifications to encourage continued support of Love Bugs.
In late March 2023, Church leadership sent an email to Love Bugs’ parents to announce meetings the following week, without any notice to administrators. This caused concern and confusion among parents who, until then, only interacted with administrators/teachers.
Love Bugs did not manage its own money. All tuition and fundraiser proceeds were paid to the church and all expenses paid by the church. The church knew the economics of Love Bugs.
There were complaints that Love Bugs did not pay rent/utilities. While true, no one ever asked or expected Love Bugs to pay any rent/utilities.
The church did offer to rent its space to Love Bugs for $400/month. Love Bugs intended to accept that offer, but decided against it when supplies were removed from the space, while school was still in session, without notice to administrators/teachers.
Jake Whiting
Le Roy