Editor:
Rupert Murdoch, Chairman of Fox, put his hand on the Bible and swore to tell the truth “so help me God.” He then proceeded to tell the court that what his network broadcast was not what he knew to be factual.
Mr. Murdoch stated he knew shortly after the 2020 election that the election was fair, free and not stolen. That if there was any election fraud, it was minimal, yet his network spread the lie of massive election fraud. It was not just Fox Chairman but other executives at Fox and TV host that stated under oath that what Fox tells its audience is not what they know is true.
Stating something that you know is false is the definition of lying. That Fox lies is not my opinion; it is fact documented in court proceedings. Fox knew the truth and the facts and chose to broadcast false information; they chose to lie. That is what the evidence shows.
The gentleman from Bergen states he know that mainstream media lies. What is your evidence? How do you know this? Making claims that the mainstream media is lying (or any other media), without evidence is, at the very least, very un-Christian, and perhaps even evil. Bearing false witness is not a Christian value, and lying will not “make America Great.”
If there is any evidence of an agenda (evil or otherwise), to undermine Christian principles please share this evidence.
William Fine
Brockport
