This letter is in response in the gentleman from Brockport’s letter to the editor regarding the opinion that Fox News lied about Dominion Voting Systems. While I don’t have the evidence Fox News did not lie about Dominion, I do know for a fact that mainstream media outlets such as CNN, MSNBC and other mainstream media outlets do lie routinely about conservative candidates and beliefs or choose to conveniently omit important facts showing conservative principles in a favorable context. Why is this? Is there an agenda behind this? I think there is. It’s an agenda to undermine the Christian principles this great country was founded on. It is evil and needs to be stopped. Vote for candidates and support news outlets that support fair, unbiased reporting and reinforce Christian principles. To quote a past president “Make America Great Again”.