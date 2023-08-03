Editor:
I lost my robin today. You know, the one who every spring nests with its mate close by my house. We then watch through the summer as the family with its young nurture and raise the young to survive on its own too soon to disappear into the fall when maybe next year they or another brood will occupy a similar space in your life.
Glancing out my kitchen window I saw the now familiar robin fly up from next door upon the fence separating our houses. Tangled in it’s right leg was an old small plastic bag which it was trying desperately to shake off by flying up and down and back and forth upon the fence. Making the situation worse, the wind twisted the bag and I watched as it flew up into a large tree then further out to a small wood.
On a fools errand I left the kitchen grabbing up a bamboo pole I kept there thinking maybe I might someone be able to snag it and save it if it came back.
As it disappeared from my view, the grackles rushed in. As I saw the plastic bag, robin as deadweight tangled and tumbled to the ground. The grackles finally flew away and late yesterday the robin’s mate abandoned the nest.
I lost my robin yesterday.
Bob Farnham
Albion