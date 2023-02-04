Editor:
“Hochul would ban gas stoves only in new builds,” Feb. 3 should allay dedicated gas stove users’ concerns. Hopefully it will stop the waves of misinformed fear that the government is coming after people’s appliances.
But the outrage that fear sparked will slow what I think is a desirable transition from all gas appliances. For uses unwilling to switch, gas stoves will become less and less desirable as electric homes are built and gas heating appliances are phased out. Gas usage fees will inevitably climb, an expensive proposition to use one appliance.
Old-style electric stoves are terrible. They heat up the kitchen and are impossible to regulate. Even chefs, who disdained the old electric stoves, are finding they prefer newer induction stoves to gas models. Induction stovetops let users set the exact temperature to cook each dish. With a flat glass top, cleaning is effortless.
The bigger issue is getting the All-Electric Buildings Act passed by the legislature. Governor Kathy Hochul can’t decree it.
Assembly leader Carl Heastie is apparently listening to the gas and real estate lobbies. The gas industry’s interest is obvious. Residential real estate developers fear that consumer preference for all-electric apartments will devalue their existing holdings. He didn’t allow a floor vote on it last year. Now, Assembly support is growing.
The All-Electric Building Act is necessary to meet the state’s climate mandate, while bringing people cleaner, safer and more efficient homes.
George Ann Carter
Warsaw
