Everyone’s heard the gas industry scare slogan that we can’t let go of fossil fuels for wind and solar power because “sometimes the wind doesn’t blow and the sun doesn’t shine.” We can all agree that the sun goes down at night, and upstate winds are variable. That’s why renewable power is backed with battery storage for reliable energy availability (“N.Y. announces framework to top nation in energy storage by 2030,” Jan. 6).
Governor Kathy Hochul’s new battery storage blueprint shows we can eliminate climate- and health-damaging fossil fuels and achieve a 100% clean electric grid by 2040. New York is also upgrading hundreds of miles of transmission lines, and building hundreds of miles of new ones.
Governor Hochul must create another blueprint for closing gas plants and replacing their capacity with clean power. She must also eliminate state incentives for expanding gas hook-ups, a giveaway to gas companies that leaves ratepayers covering corporate profits.
New York is being outpaced by cities and states which have already instituted bans on new gas hook-ups. Recent data reveal that 18.8 percent of the state’s childhood asthma is caused by gas stoves.
Gas use perpetuates deep inequality. Asthma rates are highest in low-income Black and brown communities, where super-polluting peaker plants and other fossil fuel facilities already cluster. Investing in clean power, battery storage and transmission will eliminate electric generation’s greenhouse gases. All-electric new construction further reduces health inequality and averts the worst of the climate crisis.
