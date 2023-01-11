Editor:

Everyone’s heard the gas industry scare slogan that we can’t let go of fossil fuels for wind and solar power because “sometimes the wind doesn’t blow and the sun doesn’t shine.” We can all agree that the sun goes down at night, and upstate winds are variable. That’s why renewable power is backed with battery storage for reliable energy availability (“N.Y. announces framework to top nation in energy storage by 2030,” Jan. 6).

