Editor:
Can you believe that it is already June and summer is almost here? The last few days of May seemed like summer, with temperatures in the 80s. I’m not going to complain about the heat because I’m grateful to have this nice warm weather after such a cold winter season.
School is winding down for the kids in New York state, but in other states, schools are already out for the summer. I have two great granddaughters, Adeline and Hallie, who have already graduated from high schools in North Carolina.
I realized the other day that I graduated from Corfu Central School 75 years ago on June 28th and I remember it as if it were yesterday. There were 23 girls and 23 guys. We marched down the aisles of Corfu Central School, and felt that we were ready for the world.
I was still only 17 years old and would not be 18 until October. I was engaged to my future husband, Richard and our wedding plans were for an October wedding, after I turned 18.
Well, a lot of time has come and gone since then and I have no regrets that I married so young. I have had a great life and learned a lot in the days and years that I’ve lived. It wasn’t college for me but being a house wife at an early age, was my choice. In later years when my children were older I ventured into the world of work outside of my home which I also enjoyed. The best was having a wonderful husband, who loved me for 73 years before the Lord took him Home.
I hope the young graduates of today will have as great a life as I’ve had, as they face the many problems of this world. I had my faith to help me and I relied on that each and every day.
Faith is believing that Jesus is the Son of God, and that by believing on Jesus we can rest in his love and care. Jesus is ready and willing to help us with the daily things of life if we pray to Him and ask Him for help. So, why not accept Jesus into your heart and He will be with you and help you as you travel the roads of life.
In John 14:6 it says, “I am the way and the truth and the life. No one comes to the Father except through me.” (NIV). And that is my advice. Accept Jesus into your heart and take Him with you on your journey through life. He has been a great help to me all these years, and I wouldn’t want to have lived this life without Him by my side.”
I’m now 92 years old and as I sit at my kitchen table and write these letters. I’m grateful to The Daily News for giving me that privilege. I’ve been doing this now for about eight years and I still enjoy keeping in touch, with all of you, through my letters to the editor.
Jean Rudolph
Akron