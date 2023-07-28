Editor:
Do people write letters anymore? Do people read letters anymore? Do people know how to write letters anymore?
Personal letters, business letters, letters to customer service, belle lettres, letters to the apostles, love letters, letters of introduction, letters of correspondence. And last, but not least, letters to the editor, one of which you’re reading. Enjoy!
Letters are like journals and diaries. They contain our thoughts, opinions, observations, ideas, feelings and emotions. They differ from journals and entries because they are addressed to other people, other entities, to the “other,” in general. They get us “out there,” as opposed to “in here,” the self, the combined subject and object of a journal or diary.
Letters have a “heading,” who and where and when the writer is “coming from;” a “salutation,” to whom and where it is addressed; a “body,” which is introduction, proposal, and conclusion, the “meat” of the letter; and a “closing,” expressing the writer’s respect, and a written, not printed, signature.
Nothing really difficult, complex, or pretentious. Keep it simple!
Try it. You might be good at it! I hope I was with this letter!
You’re the “composer” of the letter, just pop it into an envelope, address it, place a stamp on it, and send it off to the “recipient. (For those individuals technology-inclined, you can utilize the e-mail function on a computer or smartphone).
Donald Weyer
Batavia