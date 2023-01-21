To Our BCSD Community,
It is with great sadness that I pass along the news that a beloved member of our BCSD community, Jim Owen, has passed away after his courageous battle with cancer.
Jim was an extraordinary educator who, in 2003, after his retirement from the Hamburg Central School District, became an admired, respected, and favorite substitute teacher in our district — adored by students and staff alike.
It was Jim’s infectious energy, unparalleled passion for Batavia and its history, genuine kindness, and unmistakable sense of humor that truly made him one-of-a-kind and why he will be so sorely missed in our schools, classrooms, and hallways.
In his final few months, it was heartening to see the immense joy and pride he felt as we dedicated our BHS auditorium to his late father, Frank, and when we unveiled the historic restored bells of BMS — all thanks to his tireless efforts and unwavering commitment.
Knowing Jim meant so much to so many of us, we will be offering counseling services to those students and staff who wish to take part.
Thank you to all of you who have kept in touch with Jim during his tough battle. We know it meant the world to him to have our entire community behind him.
Our sympathies and most sincere condolences to Jim’s family and friends. He will truly be missed across BCSD.
Respectfully,
Jason A. Smith
Superintendent
Jason A. Smith is superintendent of the Batavia City School District.
