Editor:
I had a plumbing project recently at my humble home. I got all the fittings and materials before hand to make the job go smoother.
Well, guess what, I got a wrong fitting. It is a male, and I needed a female fitting.
I thought to myself, “Well, I consider myself a pretty progressive guy in today’s world, maybe if I pretend it’s a female fitting, it will work.” Nope, didn’t work.
Plan B: Maybe if I ‘doll it up’ a little bit and make it look like a female fitting. Still didn’t work.
All right, now I am getting desperate. I tried to modify the fitting into a female fitting. Yup, you guessed it, I butchered it and now it is beyond recognition.
As I shamefully trudged to the local hardware store for my act of transgression to get the correct female fitting, a thought came to my mind... Lessoned learned: You just have to accept things the way they are and deal with it accordingly.
Ernie Orgar Jr.
Lyndonville