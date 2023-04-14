Editor:
I note that a number of Western New York public school districts are considering the elimination of the positions of valedictorian and salutatorian in high school graduation classes.
It seems we are “bell-bent” on everybody getting a trophy, which in essence means that no one is getting a trophy!
What’s next to be jettisoned?
1. “First-string” quarterback in football?
2. “Clean-up” hitter in baseball?
3. “Shooting-guard” in basketball?
4. “First-line” in hockey?
5. “First-choice” goalkeeper or centre-back in soccer?
6. “Coxswain” or “stroke” in competitive rowing?
7. “-1 post-position” in horse-racing?
8. “Best batsman” in cricket?
9. “Pole position” in car racing?
10. The “setter” in volleyball?
11. The “number 1 and number 2 seeds” in world tennis and golf?
Rankings and standings are how we order our world, and create quality in it, at least in a capitalist system,like in the world of the U.S.! By eschewing this ordering we will potentially bring on disorder and chaos!
Donald Weyer
Batavia
