Editor:
The view this month is from our porch, sitting and having a cup of coffee.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Editor:
The view this month is from our porch, sitting and having a cup of coffee.
Spring, by the calender, started last month, but spring for us started April 13 with the sound of the peepers. The first true sound of spring on our farm for sure. I will share some of Grandpa’s old lore to help you plant your garden.
Wait for the apple trees to blossom before planting bush beans. When the apple blossoms fall, plant pole beans and cucumbers.
By the time lilacs are in full bloom, it will be safe to plant tender annual flowers and squashes.
Transfer tomato transplants to the garden when lily-of-the-valley is in full flower. Full-size maple leaves signal the time to plant morning glory seeds.
Peppers and eggplant can be transplanted when the bearded irises are blooming. When peonies blossom, it is safe to plant heat-loving melons like cantaloupes.
And Grandpa always said when the barn swallows are back, your corn will always make it
Just a little advice from an old farmer before AccuWeather. So grateful for his wisdom and sharing with us that no computers no cell phones just advice handed down from generation to generation and people had a lot less stress in their life. ‘Til next month, be well.
Paul Trowbridge
Corfu
Johnson Newspapers 7.1