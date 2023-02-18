Editor:
As a loyal Daily News reader, I am embarrassed to see that you have reprinted an entirely fictional account of ostensible gas stove policy (“Editorial - Review-Journal: Yes, White House wants to ban gas stoves,” Feb. 9).
Updated: February 18, 2023 @ 12:30 am
As a loyal Daily News reader, I am embarrassed to see that you have reprinted an entirely fictional account of ostensible gas stove policy ("Editorial - Review-Journal: Yes, White House wants to ban gas stoves," Feb. 9).
So many people have already explained that nobody — not President Biden nor Governor Hochul — is coming for your gas stove. Consumer Product and Safety Commission chief Richard Trumka saw the evidence that gas stoves pollute indoor air and trigger respiratory disorders. Then he did his job: He called for an evaluation of whether consumers’s safety was at risk. Contrary to popular belief, no federal policy has been suggested or enacted.
Governor Kathy Hochul supports the All-Electric Building Act which will require electric new construction to increase consumer health and tackle the enormous amount of climate-disrupting, heat-trapping gas emissions from buildings. State assembly leader Carl Heastie, in accordance with the desire of the fossil fuels industry, is stalling the All-Electric Building Act by preventing a full Assembly vote.
Starting in 2030, new gas heating systems will no longer be available in New York, but that only means that only when your current system needs to be replaced will you make the switch to energy-saving heat pumps.
Gas stoves are specifically exempt from this rule, so you’ll never have to give yours up despite its disadvantages. Purchase of heat pumps and other electric appliances, stoves included, are generously offset by Inflation Reduction Act aid.
Suzanne Coogan
Warsaw
Editor’s Note: As the Las Vegas Review-Journal editorial states, the Department of Energy proposed new regulations on gas and electric stoves that would go into effect in 2027, with only 4 percent of gas cooking tops meeting the propesed regulatons. Jill Notini, a vice president with the Association of Home Appliance Manufacturers described it as a de facto ban.
