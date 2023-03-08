Editor:
Just have to vent about Route 98 going from Batavia to Elba! Last year the state patched some holes but now they are worse!
Editor:
Are they ever going to fix it right? It’s not good for the vehicles. A couple years ago Route 98 south, I think it was, got new pavement from Batavia to Alexander! Route 98 north is definitely ready for a new road!! Please fix it!
Sandra Richmond
Elba
