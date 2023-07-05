Editor:
Now that school is over for the year, maybe it is a good time to pause and think about the real purpose of education.
The purpose of education is not just to train us for democracy or how to earn a living, but to acquaint us with truth. The truth in mathematics, science, history, physics, and even music , art, and literature.
For an example, let’s use Natural Truth. An Oak tree cannot be a dog. Not even by human will, popular vote, or wishful thinking. An Oak tree will be an Oak tree even if you cut off a branch and nail a tail in its place.
The truth is not about fashion. Fashion is fueled by people’s moods, desires, preference, tastes, and opinions. Fashion changes with every generation (or every week!) Truth does not change.
We must also seek the truth. Only when we know the truth, we can be truly free. Above all, in order to be truly human, we must be taught the truth.
Ernie Orgar Jr.
Lyndonville