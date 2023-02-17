Editor:
Heh, heh, I’m going to do some “trash talking” with you here today!
I’m a “low-volume,bag-sticker,” user of “Casella Waste Systems” service in Batavia N.Y. You know, Casella, it swallowed up the “Genesee Arc” for garbage and trash disposal in this area, after it had previously gobbled up “Trashaway.” So,once it was seven garbage contractors in Batavia, and now there were two, Casella and Waste Management.
Monopoly, who would have thought it? Anyway,”low-volume” means a small amount, of one 30-gallon garbage bag and an average amount of recyclables, per week. Good me,and the environment too, right? Whoa,not so fast!
Casella, at the beginning of 2023, instituted a “new policy” for us “low-volume”,and thus “low-profit” people. Prior to 2023, both Casella and the ARC would stop by my house weekly, and empty my recyclable box ,whether I also had a garbage bag for pickup or not.
Great,right? But commencing in 2023, Casella will only stop and empty my recyclable box if I also have a garbage bag out for pickup! In other words, no garbage bag out, the Casella truck will pass right by and not pick up the recyclables, and not even wave to me! Not so great for me,or the environment, eh? But great for Casella, fewer house stops mean greater profit, eh? Seems like Casella encourages garbage generation and the subsequent landfills, burning of garbage, or whatever the end-result of all the garbage is. And that Casella doesn’t care too much about us recyclers, with its new garbage policy, or is it policy on garbage. Win-win for Casella,lose-lose for us recyclers.
I called the Batavia office,and their response was essentially “new policy.” I e-mailed Casella headquarters,and their response was essentially “new policy,” with the added fillip of offering me a different service contract at twice the price I am paying for the “low-volume” service! Well,I’ll be!
My father advised me when I was a kid, to “look where I was stepping”, and “watch where I was walking”. This was in the day before the proliferation of “pooper-scoopers” and signs admonishing pet-owners to “clean up after their pets”.
And now I find that I’m “stepping in it” with Casella. But not dog waste, rather the nonsense of Casella’s contradictory, unreasonable, and contrary practices dealing with humans’ garbage waste,in their “new policy”.
I had a previous letter published in “The Daily News” on 9/2/22 predicting the consequences of Casella buying out the Arc. I thought that they would first raise their prices, since they were in a new monopoly situation, and then would change their services.
I got it backward. They are changing their services first, and then will whack us with price increases! Not that “I told you so”, but I told you so. Let’s wait around until the next shoe drops!
Any questions about Casella’s service? Check out Bank Street in Batavia on 2/8/23 and all the garbage and recyclables that were supposed to be picked up on 2/7/23,and which were still there on 2/8. The garbage smelly and stinking,the recyclable material blowing up and down the street,and onto residents’ private property! Beatification of Batavia, really?
Donald Weyer
Batavia