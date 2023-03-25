It’s no longer literally three men in a room in Albany this time. Instead, two women and a man will be hammering out the state budget, but there are some crucial things on the table that aren’t getting the attention they deserve: The All-Electric Building (AEBA) and the NY HEAT (Home Energy Affordability Transition) Acts (“Assembly, Senate unveil budget proposals,” Mar. 17).
Contrary to what Western New York Republican representatives state, these measures would cut building and energy costs for New Yorkers if they are both included in the budget and enacted immediately.
Governor Hochul, Assembly Speaker Heastie and Senate Majority Leader Stewart-Cousins all agree on banning new gas hook-ups with the AEBA. Super-efficient all-electric homes are much cheaper to run, and methane-free, healthier to live in. But let’s get started building them now, before hundreds of thousands of metric tons more dirty gas emissions enter our atmosphere.
AEBA will be toothless without NY HEAT (Home Energy Affordability Transition), which would change the regulations to prevent gas companies from continuing to build gas hook-ups and pipelines for new all-electric buildings. Without NY HEAT, people unable to electrify older homes immediately will experience ballooning gas fees, rising as they cover more and more of a growing and unnecessary system.
