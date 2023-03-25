Editor:

It’s no longer literally three men in a room in Albany this time. Instead, two women and a man will be hammering out the state budget, but there are some crucial things on the table that aren’t getting the attention they deserve: The All-Electric Building (AEBA) and the NY HEAT (Home Energy Affordability Transition) Acts (“Assembly, Senate unveil budget proposals,” Mar. 17).

