Editor:
This is going to be a summer of smoke, and not from outdoor barbecues. We’ll be spending a chunk of our summer stuck indoors trying to breathe (“Wildfire smoke set to return,” June 28), while inevitably risking our health from airborne particulate matter (“Wildfire smoke poses ill effects,” June 28). And as the infamous quote has it, “the beatings will continue until morale improves.” That is, until we stop burning fossil fuels, the atmosphere is going to continue to warm rapidly, spurring both wildfires and disastrous floods.
The state’s procurement process for wind and solar farms has been increasingly delayed, imperiling our ability to shut down the fossil fuel plants that drive climate change while keeping the lights on. Governor Kathy Hochul must pick up the pace on gas transition in the electric sector.
Assembly speaker Carl Heastie failed to get the NY HEAT (Home Energy Affordable Transition) and Just Energy Transition Acts to the governor’s desk. Both would have made our necessary gas transition vastly easier. The pressure is on for their passage in the next session.
Governor Hochul and Public Service Commissioner Rory Christian must not be swayed by the false solutions, “green hydrogen” and “renewable natural gas” offered up by the fossil fuel industry to perpetuate their climate-polluting business model, and stick to the plain language defining zero transmissions energy.
Sandra Ebert
Buffalo