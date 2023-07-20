Editor:
The massive greenhouse gas emissions that are heating up the atmosphere and oceans are having an unusual corollary. The urban underground is also heating up, shifting the ground and posing a risk to vital infrastructure (“The ground is heating up,” July 14).
Buildings are huge energy-users. In a city like New York, they account for 70% of greenhouse gas emissions. The hotter it gets, the more the a/c is cranked up, and the more heat-destabilized the ground becomes.
There is a way out. A swap of fossil fuels for clean energy will stave off the worst heat waves.
Buildings also have to be made vastly more efficient, and they have to switch from burning oil and gas to using highly efficient air- and ground-source heat pumps. Federal and state funding for these money-saving efforts is available.
The New York All-Electric Buildings Act was a step in the right direction. Most new buildings will have electric heating, which will become truly clean as wind and solar electric generation grow. Regrettably, the NY HEAT (Home Energy Affordable Transition) and Just Electric Transition Acts ended up on the legislature’s cutting room floor this last session. These two acts would curtail new methane pipelines built at ratepayers’ expense, and speed up the closure of the state’s dirtiest gas plants.
Assembly speaker Carl Heastie and Senate leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins must know these pieces of legislation are in the interests of all New Yorkers, and prioritize their passage next session.
George Ann Carter
Warsaw