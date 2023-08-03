Editor:
I went to a local ballgame with my service dog.
When I came to the entrance, I was asked for paperwork. The gatekeeper said that a couple had shown her some paperwork.
As I was trying to explain the two question rule, she turned to a coworker and asked him. He then asked me: Has your dog ever bitten anyone? Can you please take him out of the park to use the bathroom?
Hmmm. Not the correct two questions.
The Americans with Disabilities Act Title l and ll states that service dogs are to be allowed into any place that the public is allowed to go. If the disability is not obvious, the business owner or their representative may ask two questions: Is the dog a service animal required for a disability? What work or task has the dog been trained to do?
They can not ask for a demonstration of the task, ask a person what their disability is, ask for special identification, or ask for any medical documentation.
There are websites asking you to “Register Your Service Dog!”. For a fee (up to $295), you’ll receive a service dog vest, an I.D. card, and a registration certificate. They are not affiliated with the ADA, and none of these are required for a service dog.
I hope that this will clear up any misconceptions that the public or business owners may have. Thank you.
Cheri Hodges
Batavia