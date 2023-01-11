Applause for DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos and Governor Kathy Hochul for their concrete rule-making to get greenhouse gas-emitting vehicles off the road (“DEC: New cars, trucks, sold in New York to be zero-emission by 2035,” Jan. 5). With transportation accounting for nearly 30% of New York’s greenhouse gas emissions, the sector is an urgent climate and health target.
Consumers need not fret about the cost or ease of switching to an EV. The range of EV models is increasing, and more of them are budget-friendly. Increasing EV purchases will make used models available, and NYSERDA offers financial support to EV buyers.
Additionally, New York is making a huge investment in expanding public EV charging stations. Drivers will enjoy the cheap maintenance and low fuel costs EVs bring without range anxiety.
New York needs to open the EV market to direct sales by new companies not already entrenched with showrooms. While Governor Hochul has already committed to electric school buses by 2035, saving children from harmful diesel fumes, she must also mandate electrification of state vehicle fleets on an urgent deadline.
New York is making encouraging progress toward zero emissions vehicles in line with its climate mandate. Gov. Hochul, keep the good news coming with further specific transportation electrification actions.
