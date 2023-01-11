Editor:

Applause for DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos and Governor Kathy Hochul for their concrete rule-making to get greenhouse gas-emitting vehicles off the road (“DEC: New cars, trucks, sold in New York to be zero-emission by 2035,” Jan. 5). With transportation accounting for nearly 30% of New York’s greenhouse gas emissions, the sector is an urgent climate and health target.

