Editor:
Hit in the face with a Soupy Sales pie. And then immediately,a flashback to the childhood games, ”what’s wrong with this picture,” ”brain-teaser” contests.
You know, a polar bear or penguin inserted into a scene in a tropical paradise, sandy beaches, palm trees. Or “Where’s Waldo,” etc. You get the picture!
All this, just by accessing the Saturday, April 15, 2023 edition of The Daily News!
I then did a double-take. This newspaper really knows how to grab a reader’s attention, fast.
Page 1 of the first section had a headline highlighting and recognizing 19 high-school students chosen by the Genesee County Youth Board as outstanding individuals for their “commitment, dedication, and service.” Congratulations to all 19 from me, and so far, so good!
Turning to the last page of the first section of the newspaper, I was presented with bios and photos of 10 Batavia High School individuals competing for the title of “Mr. Batavia.” Good luck and best wishes from me to all 10, and so far, so good, again!
But wait a minute here. All 19 young adults chosen by the Youth Board are female!
And of course, all contestants for Mr. Batavia” are male,in accordance with the “Mr.”!
C’mon guys, step up here, ”represent” as they say, you respected young men, you honorable and capable and “outstanding” in your own right, fellas. Certainly at least one of you should have been included in the Youth Board’s selection of “outstanding” high school students!
Especially because of your participation in the voluntary competition to raise money and promote publicity for valuable community organizations (see the list they are “representing.”)
What gives here in the juxtaposition of these two newspaper articles and two photojournalism pieces, that I have addressed in this letter?
Really, all 19 awardees by the Genesee County Youth Board are female, and none, zero, are male? Give me a break! I understand that there are “problems” or “issues” currently with the “American male,” maybe me included, but there just has to be at least one measly male in Genesee County who qualifies for the Youth Board consideration, and further, recognition, and finally, designation, as “outstanding.” Isn’t there?
And anyway, isn’t the high-school population about 50% for each gender, give or take 1-5%?
Please help me to understand the discrepancy implied in the board’s selection. Maybe you, school superintendents, in the numerous school districts in Genesee County, can give me some guidance on this topic.
Donald Weyer
Batavia