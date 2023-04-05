Editor:
Congresswoman Claudia Tenney’s hysterical response to the indictment of former president Donald Trump is beyond the pale. She writes: “Alvin Bragg’s witch-hunt targeting President Donald Trump is a political persecution.”
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Thunderstorms likely. High around 75F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%..
Thunderstorms in the evening, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. A few storms may be severe. Low 51F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Updated: April 5, 2023 @ 12:46 am
Editor:
Congresswoman Claudia Tenney’s hysterical response to the indictment of former president Donald Trump is beyond the pale. She writes: “Alvin Bragg’s witch-hunt targeting President Donald Trump is a political persecution.”
First, Mr. Trump is not the President. Second, Mr. Bragg presented evidence to a grand jury which found sufficient evidence of a crime and then the grand jury voted to indict the former president. Mr. Trump can now present his evidence of his innocence, (if he has any).
That is how our justice system works. That is the system Ms. Tenney swore an oath to defend and protect. Her remarks are an attempt to discredit the justice system, and the rule of law. Her claiming that Mr. Trump, because of his former position, exempts him from the rule of law, undermines our justice system and our democracy.
What I find most disturbing is her racist and anti-Semitic dog whistle: “Soros-backed District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s witch-hunt.” George Soros conspiracy theories follow the centuries old pattern that Jews are running an evil international cabal. There is no evidence that Mr. Soros donated directly to Mr. Bragg’s campaign or in any other way supported Mr. Bragg. Is Claudia Tenney a racist and an anti-Semitic? Her paroxysm response to Mr. Trump’s indictment would indicate that she is both. At the very least her frantic agitated response shows how little she understands or respects the rule of law.
William Fine
Brockport
Johnson Newspapers 7.1