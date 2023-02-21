Editor:
Rep. Claudia Tenney should pay attention to her constituents and read Paul Trowbridge's bittersweet warning note, "A warm winter makes for weird farming," Feb. 15.
Updated: February 21, 2023 @ 12:42 am
Editor:
Rep. Claudia Tenney should pay attention to her constituents and read Paul Trowbridge’s bittersweet warning note, “A warm winter makes for weird farming,” Feb. 15.
Bees may be happy and the firewood supply ample after a warm winter. But this winter was only one of the long series of weirdly warm ones caused by climate-disrupting heat-trapping gases. Damaging insect pests are thriving, sugar maples are in danger and food inflation is rising as drought withers crops nationwide.
Rep. Tenney, however, is more interested in slowing climate action with a twisted argument that we must retain dangerous methane gas (“Tenney talks business during Medina visit,” Feb. 15). In our gas-reliant world, fuel costs feed inflation in every aspect of life, from pump prices to shipping and manufacturing. As the war in Ukraine shows, the fossil fuel supply is unreliable. Gas companies shifted away from supplying U.S. customers to exporting profitable liquified natural gas.
Solar and wind power are independent of global forces, and provide cheap, reliable energy when used in tandem and with battery back-up. According to NYSERDA, existing, in development and in contract renewable power projects will already supply 50% of our energy needs, putting us well on the way to meet our 70% by 2030 mandate.
According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, the country is already 24% renewably powered. Governor Kathy Hochul must expedite clean energy projects for New York to catch up, lowering energy costs and attracting people to the state.
Douglas Potter
Fairport
