Editor:
The Lyndonville Lions Club held its 49th Annual Independence Day Celebration on Tuesday, July 4. Our fireworks display, which culminated the festivities, has become one of the largest shows in all of Western New York. The fireworks display is by far the greatest expense that the Lions Club incurs during the celebration each year. It is only due to the response and support of area businesses, organizations and the general public that a show of this magnitude is possible. I would like to extend a sincere thank you to each of the over 45 businesses and organizations that made contributions toward this year’s show. In addition, thanks to all those people who sent donations, who placed money in our Independence Day Firecracker Cans, who dropped money in the firecracker barrels being pulled along the parade route and who dropped money in the firecracker barrels on the school grounds. Once again, this year’s response for donations was awesome.
To repeat, without the tremendous community-minded support of each and every one of you, a display such as this would not be possible. With your continued support in the years ahead, I trust that displays like this may continue well into the future, especially next year in 2024 when we will be celebrating our 50th Annual Celebration. Plans are underway for a fireworks display significantly larger than this year’s to commemorate this milestone celebration.
Sincerely,
Wes Bradley
Lyndonville Lions