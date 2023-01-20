Editor:
January 20, 2023
Water! The basic source and sustenance of all life.
Competence! Craft knowledge and specialized capability.
The men and women of Batavia’s Departments of Water and Public Works once again displaying their indispensability to the health and well-being of this city. Let’s hear it for them,and give them the recognition they deserve.
All three of these forces converged on critical mass on 1/15/23.
Any questions? Refer to the article in Batavia’s “The Daily News” edition of 1/17/23 detailing their performance repairing the water line on Richmond Avenue on 1/15/23,a Sunday,to boot!
Donald Weyer
Batavia
