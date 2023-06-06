Editor:
Memorial Day is a remembrance of those that have valiantly served our country and made the ultimate sacrifice. Freedom is an expensive and elusive luxury that we all enjoy in the United States.
Citizens of Batavia showed up this year in record numbers as participants and spectators to honor our veterans, both living and deceased for the Memorial Day Parade.
This year we observed a very special event with three grand marshals, all WWII veterans, in the lead convertible donated and driven by Mr. Brandon Douglas.
The three heroes are Mr. Sherman Horton, Amy Air Corps, B-24 Flight Engineer. Mr. Joseph Oddo, communications in the Middle East. Mr. Marlin Salmon, European Theater. Gentlemen, we salute you and thank you for your service. In the lead contingent we were also honored with Korean, Vietnam and active-duty members of our armed forces.
Special thanks to Jim Lewis and Duane Preston for donating their time to Marshal the parade lineup. I would like to thank the following members of our community for volunteering to form a committee and assist with the parade. Lisa Wittmeyer, Marianne Sernoffsky, Julia Rogers and Tammy Hathaway. Thank you, ladies, for all your efforts and hours working on this event.
On behalf of the City of Batavia, thank you to all the groups and individuals that have volunteered their time and efforts to participate in the Memorial Day Parade. Batavia should be proud that we acknowledge and honor all of our veterans.
We salute the Veterans Events Committee for their efforts hosting the many memorial services throughout the county and the solemn ceremony at the Jerome Center.
We offer our respect and honor to all our veterans, first responders, and health care workers for their service. Our deepest gratitude to all those that gave their life in the service of our country.
I ask that all members of our community teach our young people the meaning of Memorial Day.
Respectfully,
Bob Bialkowski
Councilman at Large
Parade Chairman