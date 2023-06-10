Editor:
Once again the members of Glenn S. Loomis American Legion Post -332, its Auxiliary and Sons units and volunteers from the general public placed graves flags on the graves of fallen veterans at Dawes Corners, Grandview and Elmwood cemeteries. Nearly a thousand flags were placed the Saturday before Memorial Day.
This year 37 individuals participated- the best turnout in recent memory. As members of the American Legion we would like to thank everyone who turned out. We could not have done this without all of you.
This year’s participants: Sally Case, John Butler, Ed & Eryn Spence, Paul Ehrmentraut, Roberet Johnson, Dee Oberer, Keith Degolier, Rich Greenfield, Joe Meyers, John Clark, Mike Cefaly, Dominick Shannon, Aleciia & Andrew Kauss, Cory Kelch, Mark Schlaggel, Natalie Loranty, Rustie Reeb, Meagan, Hannah, Eli, Luke & John Stringham, Phil Gaudy, James Simmonds, Paul Chenault, Brain Costello, Dave Dumuhosky, R.T. Howe, Clay Baron, Dan Meloon, Tony Cole, Dan Jisckke, Bob & Kim Williams.
Jim Neider
Post Adjutant