Editor:
The view this month is from the back of our farm, which is my little piece of Heaven.
Some people love to fish or have a getaway cabin, and we all have different hobbies and likes, but a four-generation farm is where I can really enjoy the way I was brought up and appreciate how mother nature really works. Today as I watch the red tail hawks work our hay fields to feed their young and themselves I think this is how people should be doing the same OK. Not too many generations ago, 90 percent of the American population grew their own food without chemicals.
Now 2 percent of our population with the use of chemicals and technology feed the rest of our population.
I know we will never go back to an agriculture-based society but we need to educate people about the food chain and how and what we eat. The one thing I heard one day is, “Why do we need all the farms most of our food comes from the supermarket?”
Please help America to have a better understanding of our food chain. It is simple but people and our system of information and education spend very little time on the most important part of human lives.
We need healthy food and clean water and both at affordable prices for all of the people.
Just the one thing I think about is our bees. They alone control seven out of ten things we eat every day.
Without bees, we would not have enough food for our people I can’t say it is enough education. Education is what we need to keep our country strong and our food chain together.
For the person that wants a ripe tomato, the food chain goes way back to when you plant the seeds to start the process. So please encourage our schools to put the food chain into our education system. Agriculture is a wheelbarrow that won’t go anywhere unless we push it.
Paul Trowbridge
Corfu