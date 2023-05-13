Editor:
Yesterday I had an appointment with my ophthalmologist, and it turned out to be a great day. I have nothing wrong with my eyes and I have 20/20 vision.
Now I’m 92 years old and those were great words to hear. Needless to say eyesight is a blessing from God and those of us who have good eye sight should be on our knees in thankfulness to God for that blessing.
I have a dear friend, Kim who is legally blind and I think she actually sees life’s blessings much clearer than most of us.
These last few days of sunshine and warmer weather are shouting for us to look around and see that spring has arrived, everything is coming alive. The grass is turning green, the trees are sprouting new leaves, the birds are returning and new life is all around us.
And Mother’s Day is this Sunday.
Now, my Mom, Clara Klotzbach has been gone for 63 years and I still miss her. She was the best mom and died at the young age of 65.
Now I have children that are older than that, so I realize that my Mom died much too young. I was only 28 at the time of her passing and she was suffering with a blood disorder and in a lot of pain.
I never wanted to see my mom suffer and although now I know 65 isn’t that old, thankfully, God took her home, and she didn’t have to suffer any longer.
Actually, we don’t have to be worried with what is happening in our lives, because I believe God is in control and His plans far exceed ours.
In Jeremiah 29:11 it says, “I know the plans I have for you,” declares the Lord, “plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.”(NIV)
Keeping that in mind, I realize I don’t have to be concerned since God is in control.
Instead I will do what it says in Matt. 6:33-34, “But seek first His kingdom and His righteousness, and all these things will be given to you as well. Therefore do not worry about tomorrow, for tomorrow will worry about itself. Each day has enough trouble of its own.” (NIV)
Guess I’ll try to worry less and be more thankful that I have eyes to see and enjoy God’s beautiful world. And I can do that right here at my kitchen table.
Jean Rudolph
Akron