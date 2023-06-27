Editor:
Former president Donald Trump has a history of disparaging both the U.S. military and national security. Mr. Trump, a draft dodger, called John McCain a loser because he displayed heroism and patriotism while serving his country. Mr. Trump gave highly classified confidential information to Russian officials in the Oval Office, forcing the extraction of a valuable informant in Moscow. At a press conference Mr. Trump voiced support for Vladimir Putin over U.S. Intelligence officials. Mr. Trump tweeted classified satellite images revealing National Security Information. While Mr. Trump called Americans who died in war “losers” and “suckers” he saluted a North Korean general, a country sworn to destroy the United States. Mr. Trump withheld congressionally approved military aid to Ukraine, in violation of U.S. law, to aid Russia. Now we are learning that Mr. Trump hoarded classified material, even after a subpoena was issued, which could endanger U.S. intelligence and put U.S. military personal in harm’s way. Mr. Trump is facing 31 counts of espionage; 31 times Mr. Trump is accused of putting the security of the nation and the defenders of the Constitution at risk. Republicans, like Congresswoman Claudia Tenney, need to explain how they can defend Mr. Trump when time after time his actions damage the United States and the defenders of the Constitution.
William Fine
Brockport