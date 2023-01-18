Editor:

Woke up early, at 6:15 AM, as my legs and feet were in full burning mode from my neuropathy. I threw the covers off and put my legs and feet outside to cool them off, but the burning and jumping nerves continued to keep me awake, so I crawled out of bed and headed to the bathroom, where I began to wash and massage my legs and feet to help cool them off. I cried out to God to please help as they hurt so much and I wanted relief as soon as possible.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1