Woke up early, at 6:15 AM, as my legs and feet were in full burning mode from my neuropathy. I threw the covers off and put my legs and feet outside to cool them off, but the burning and jumping nerves continued to keep me awake, so I crawled out of bed and headed to the bathroom, where I began to wash and massage my legs and feet to help cool them off. I cried out to God to please help as they hurt so much and I wanted relief as soon as possible.
No use in going back to bed as I was wide awake, so I proceeded to the kitchen to take my pills and prepare my breakfast. Then a chorus I remembered played through my mind and I began to sing the words and the melody.
It went like this, “It will be worth it all when we see Jesus. Life’s trials will seem so small when we see Christ. One look at his dear face, all sorrow will erase. So daily run the race, till we see Christ.”
Yes, it will be worth all the pain of neuropathy or whatever disease or trial we have to endure here on earth, when we finally see Jesus face to face.
So the questions I want to ask all of you are, “Have you been born again? Are you believing in and serving Jesus Christ?”
If you answer yes, then someday you will see Jesus and live in heaven for eternity. But if you have not believed then you will have something to worry about. You will not see Jesus face to face.
I hope you won’t hate me for telling you these truths because this information is all in the Bible and the Bible was written by God! I’m just one of God’s disciples and He has commanded and entrusted to me the task of telling others about Jesus and how great it is to be a follower of His. John 3:16-17 says, “For God so loved the world that He gave His one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life. For God did not send His Son into the world to condemn the world, but to save the world through Him.” (NIV) A great promise to be sure but God also warns us in Revelation of the consequences of not believing. Revelation 21: 7-8 says, “He who overcomes will inherit all this, and I will be his God and he will be my son. But the cowardly, the unbelieving, the vile, the murderers, the sexually immoral, those who practice magic arts, the idolaters and all liars, - their place will be in the fiery lake of burning sulfur. This is the second death.”(NIV)
What I’m trying to say is, that if you accept Jesus into your heart and live for Him, then just as that chorus says, “it will be worth it all when we see Jesus.” Whatever pain or trials we endure will be worth it, when we come face to face with Jesus, in Heaven. We will not have any trials or pain (or hot burning legs and feet) because Jesus took all our pain and suffering at Calvary, so we can have the assurance of a home in heaven with Him for eternity
All we have to do is believe and live for Jesus. Luke 10:27 says, “Love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your strength and with all your mind; and Love your neighbor as yourself.” (NIV)
This is sometimes hard to do, but I’ll keep trying my best to do it, right here at my kitchen table. Won’t you come and join me?
