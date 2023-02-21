Editor:
Illegal Immigrants are fleeing New York to illegally enter Canada because of all of the drugs and crime. I think it is ironic that these folks don’t find New York any safer than the violent countries that they left.
Updated: February 21, 2023 @ 10:57 am
Governor Hochul proclaimed that crime in New York was a Republican conspiracy theory. Apparently not even illegal immigrants believe this Democrat nonsense.
Another reason they want to leave is that they can’t get permits to work here. Instead of letting them work for a better life, Democrats would rather put them through a crash course in becoming wards of the state.
The Biden administration is allowing record-breaking numbers of illegal aliens to enter the U.S. It should take some responsibility for these:
Tired, poor, huddled masses yearning to breathe free.” Figure out temporary work permits or something, these folks just want to earn the American Dream.
At first when I saw reports about how food given to illegal immigrants was rotting, I thought, “Wow what a bunch of ingrates.” But after seeing a picture of a garbage can full of what looked like gas station sandwiches, I thought differently.
I have no trouble with gas station sandwiches. But I can understand why someone from another country might not find them appetizing.
Instead of deciding what people want to eat, why not give them WIC vouchers or something, so that they can get nourishing food that they like. I’m sure that those folks could make the money go further than the government ever could.
Ronald Heppner
Varysburg
