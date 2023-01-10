While the VA plans to spend millions, or possibly billions, of dollars on building brand new VA facilities across the country, they nickel and dime the veterans for such things as postage for overnight delivery of medication which are essential to this veteran in relieving the pain of rheumatoid arthritis.
No real proof has been provided of the need for such plans for new construction while the VA simultaneously plan to farm out many veterans to community health centers where they intend to provide money for veterans care outside the VA.
These plans appear to this veteran as a way to “divide and conquer” veterans, thereby loosening the grip which veterans themselves have on their own appropriate care, something the VA has attempted to overcome for many years; while again make the cost of that care more and more vague to legislatures who provide oversight. Those in Washington need to bear down on VA healthcare bureaucrats to provide closer enforcement of legislative control of their (the VA’s) lack of foresight; while spending our tax money in a better shelter manner. In my mind veterans should be called prisoners of the VA, not patients. Veterans who qualify for VA healthcare possess entitlement to that care and should be treated by the VA that way, not as some privilege granted by the VA.
