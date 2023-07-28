Editor:
Isn’t it time for a reprint? Seventeen years of poor water management deserves at least some recognition, doesn’t it?
The following letter was published in The Daily News on May 24, 2006:
While reading the Daily News article “City Council: Out of the loop?” May 9, I couldn’t help but notice the water rates charged to city consumers (and probably all of us). This is just another example of short-sighted government!
As we waste more and more of our limited natural resources, we somehow have this convoluted thought process that will just not allow us to use common sense in how we value them. Why in the name of all that makes sense would we charge less to users of a million gallons of fresh water than we would to those who use several thousand gallons? If the taxpayers pay to hire employees to purify and prepare that fresh water for delivery, then why would we charge less for someone using more? (We already have Empire Zones and other tax incentives for industry). Are we so desperate to use up our fresh water that we’ll pay industry to consume more? I doubt our grandchildren will think this is very clear thinking!
Maybe when fresh water finally becomes so scarce on our planet that we guard our wells with firearms (if we’ve refrained from contaminating it), then we’ll all pay as much per gallon as we do now for gasoline. Is this what we’re working toward? Why must we always wait, as we have with global warming, to take steps to avoid eventual catastrophe? Much like manufacturing, in government there comes a time when we should retool our thinking.
Bob Farnham
Albion