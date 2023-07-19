Editor:
It’s interesting to note how flexibly and fast National Grid was able to move transmission lines to feed local
renewable energy to future STAMP companies (“National Grid moves line out of STAMP’s way,” July 13).
Western New York is fortunate in its handy hydropower. But renewable energy is not always available near the population that needs it. Governor Kathy Hochul is overseeing transmission development across New York to allow upstate wind and solar capacity to expand and enable Public Service Commissioner Rory Christian to shutter the dirtiest gas plants downstate.
Local opposition to wind and solar farms is short-sighted, as climate emergency bells are ringing all over the world. Even if the Anthropocene isn’t declared a new epoch, we can clearly see, through core sampling at Lake Crawford, the distinct damage human activities like fossil fuel burning have caused (“WHAT’S INTRIGUING IN OR OUT OF THIS WORLD: Marking the Anthropocene,” July 13).
We won’t suffer from views of wind turbines or solar panels, but we are suffering from the climate warming burning fossil fuels has wrought. Governor Hochul must take the brakes off procurement of upstate wind and solar energy and bring us the gas transition she promised in 2022.
Joanne Scanlon
Rush