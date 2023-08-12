The View this month is from the bee hives. As the hottest summer on record comes to an end it has made plants do things I never saw before. Our bees are bringing in golden rod pollen which usually happens in mid-September. The smell in the bee yard is amazing. It has a different smell all by itself.
Our sunflowers are in blossom which is helping our honey production for sure but golden rod and purple loosestrife is way early.
The bees sure are busy bees. I sit by my hives and just watch in amazement at how much pollen bees can bring into the hive. They transfer it to a worker bee in the hive and go right back out for more.
As they leave the hive they do a waggle dance to show the other bees which way to the best pollen. How they communicate just amazes me. They don’t just fly around looking for pollen. It is very apparent they have a plan and they all work together.
People should really study them and try to be just like the bees all working together to achieve the same goal. Make the hive healthy and withstand nature so they can stay on to keep our planet working. The hives are very maternal in that most of the work is done by the females – they feed the young and teach them their roles in the hive and as they get older they go out and forage for pollen and they work so hard in 6 weeks they wear their wings out and have to be replaced. The active queen will lay up to 1,500 eggs a day to keep the hive so they have enough bees. Mother nature at it’s finest, for sure.
Bees have helped feed our planet since it started and the bees can survive without humans, but humans can’t survive without bees. The only insect to make food for a human is a honeybee.
Thanx For Readen,
Paul Trowbridge
Corfu
P.S.: If at first, you don’t succeed try raising rabbits