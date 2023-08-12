Batavia, NY (14020)

Today

Cloudy early with scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 79F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 62F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.