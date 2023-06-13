Editor:
When it comes to health risks of breathing particulate matter from wildfires, also containing toxic substances from the man-made materials that get burned along with the forest, we’re facing a long-term problem, not just a few days of inconvenience (“Wildfire smoke hits GLOW region,” June 7). Already, more of Canada has burned this year than in six out of the last seven years’ entire fire seasons. Hot and dry conditions caused by human-made climate change is why we are experiencing increasingly long and extreme fire conditions, whether in the U.S. or blowing in from Canada.
Under these circumstances, as well as the probability of ice-free Arctic seas 10 years sooner than expected, let’s look squarely at what the fossil fuels industry is proposing. “Renewable natural gas” and “green hydrogen” are easy to dismiss as false solutions even as the industry keeps promoting them. It’s plain to see that the motive is to keep methane-leaking pipelines in our lives for decades.
Carbon capture and sequestration is another dubious proposition. Hardly any carbon has yet been captured, and when it is, 90% of it goes to operations to force more fossil fuel out of the ground.
Thankfully, the Senate just passed the NY HEAT (Home Affordable Energy Transition) Act, which will nip new pipeline infrastructure in the bud and give consumers major utility cost savings. If Assembly speaker Carl Heastie manages to follow through, we’ll have a major victory for our climate.
Lynn Saxton
Warsaw
Saxton is co-chair of the Western New York Chapter of the Climate Reality Project