KUDOS! To Batavia Walmart ... I was very impressed with corporate as they quickly related my concern to Batavia’s manager (Derek). That very same day he called me to say the mistake was corrected.
The mistake? The Bible was put under the title of “Fiction” (not true). I was told by an employee in charge of the book section that he was following corporate mandate and I would have to call headquarters. When I went back to Walmart I was glad to see the correction – except all the Bibles were at the bottom. The World’s bestseller at the bottom seemed off to me. So I kindly left a message to Derek that I was glad to see the title was corrected but that the Bible should never be at the bottom; that is dishonor.
Well, life got busy and I did not check the books for two months, but last week I did check and I was very pleased to see the Bible in its rightful place. Thank you Derek and Walmart headquarters. May God honor you. “He who honors me I will honor” 1 Sam. 2:30b
Beth Russell
Attica