Editor:
This is “May is Mental Health Awareness Month.” I want to acknowledge the members of our mental health community here in Wyoming County.
There are literally dozens and dozens of mental health professionals, para-professionals, volunteer mental health committee members, social workers, school psychologists and counselors, foster care workers, child welfare workers, Child Protective Services workers and Adult Protective Services workers, WCCH Behavioral Health staff, private therapists, law enforcement leadership and officers, county judges, domestic violence staff, alcohol & substance abuse counselors, Department of Corrections Counselors and Social Workers, Prevention Program teams, hospital emergency department teams, town supervisors, pastors, pharmacists, lawyers for the children, nurses, physicians and more.
Agencies like the Wyoming County Mental Health Department, WCCH Systems, Spectrum Human Services, Hillside Family of Agencies, the Department of Social Services, the Health Department, Restore DV Advocates, Smart Recovery, ARA Inc., Clarity Human Services, Coordinated Community Services Inc., the Wyoming County Sheriffs Department, the village police departments, the Suicide Prevention Committee, the Opioid Task Force, Office of the Aging, Community Action, Cooperative Extension, The ARC, Living Opportunities of Depaul, Probation Department, and the Community Services Board and their sub-committees, all work daily to address behaviors that fall under the category of mental health.
We’ve all become more familiar with some of the behaviors that mental health professionals witness on a daily basis, primarily due to the COVID 19 pandemic. Depression, anxiety, feelings of inferiority, self-medication, anger, hostility, disrespect, isolation, and lack of socialization are a few examples. Self-harm, suicide attempts, psychiatric admissions, and increasing overdose data impact the lives of more individuals and families than ever before. Thankfully, we are blessed with the agencies and staff to support and direct us, no matter how minor or how major our struggle might be. Call (585) 786-8871 to get connected.
Gordon E. Lew
Chairman, Wyoming County Mental Health Community Services Board