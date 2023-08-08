Editor:
Well, I had a wonderful day and some great news! I had a doctor’s appointment this morning, with my heart doctor and the EKG I had was the same as a year ago. My heart is strong and regular with no extra beats. The lungs are clear and my oxygen level is good too. Guess I have a lot to be thankful for, and I will certainly agree with that.
I just want to say I believe it is because my four children and their families are so good to me and visit regularly. My two daughters, Mona and Betty, take me to appointments and make sure that I get out and go to places where I see and talk with people.
In fact they took me to the Genesee County Fair on Wednesday, of this fair week. It was children’s day, but that was the only day they could take me and I was happy that I was able to go. I took my walker, as it also has a seat that I can sit on, so when I get tired or when my legs and knees give out I have a seat readily available. It was a very hot day and we only stayed for about four hours but we had a fun time seeing some of the animals, going through all the exhibitions buildings and grabbing a bite to eat, at The Chuck Wagon food place.
I also took an hour to sit at the Gideon Booth in the Main Exhibition Building, where the Gideons give out free Bibles. Small, New Testaments with Psalms and Proverbs, and also the Gideon Full Bibles, with both Old and New Testament, included. Both Bibles are in, either the English or the Spanish language. It is always a joy for me to be able to give out God’s Word. Palm 119: 105 “Thy Word is a lamp unto my feet, and a light unto my path.” (KJV). I am truly blessed to live here in America and am thankful to God that we still are free to share God’s Word not matter where we are, even at a county fair.
I am also grateful that I am still able to get out and be with others and fellowship in person but I also enjoy the privilege of writing letters to the editor that allows me to share my thoughts with you, right here from my kitchen table.
Jean Rudolph
Akron