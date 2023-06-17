As I look out the window of my home and see the haze and smell the smoke from fires burning in Canada, it is clear that the Rochester area, along with the rest of Western New York, is not immune to the impact of climate change.
Even now, we are told to expect another plume to cover our region in the next week.
For so long, we have been insulated from the worst effects of climate change, giving us a false sense of security from the crisis at our doors. This false sense of security had led us to drag our feet on making changes locally to prepare and mitigate the damage to our way of life by eliminating our dependence on fossil fuels.
Years of higher temperatures in the North Country have dried out the Canadian boreal forest.
The “chickens are coming home to roost” as the number of fires and amount of land burned measures in thousands of square miles increases from year to year.
The science is simple. Increases in greenhouse gasses (including methane, fracking, negative feedback loops, etc.) from man-made burning of fossil fuels causes the planet to warm.
The science is indisputable. If you don’t believe in science that is another matter.
The good news is that the technology to slow down and over time reverse the impact of climate change is available now, with additional technology on the horizon.
We have the “cure.” Renewable energy sources such as solar work fine in Western New York is the lowest cost producer of energy.
It is really a question of political will and the willingness of New Yorkers to accept and embrace changes for the good of all.
Will we be unwilling to learn about new technologies and continue to install gas furnaces because that is what we are used to?
Will we be unwilling to accept the benefits of solar farms and say, “not in my backyard”?
If nothing else, the extreme smoke and particulate matter we have experienced from wildfires hundreds of miles away show us that we are all in this together, far and wide, and that we must work together to ensure a healthier future for us now and for generations to come.
With the infusion of money from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill and the Inflation Reduction Act, we have an opportunity to make this change quickly.
Already we are seeing the private sector rushing to invest in the renewable energy infrastructure. LiCycle has recently committed to expanding their battery recycling operations here in Rochester, with over 90% of all battery components able to be re-used.
Solar Panel Recycling Facilities, which can recycle up to 98% of all solar panels, have operations around the world and across the US.
Some are currently working with New York State and local governments to operate here as well. Solar Farm proposals across are state are still facing local opposition, delaying for years the ability to meet this crisis head-on. But we, as responsible New Yorkers, must not stand in the way of this transition.
United Solar Energy Supporters (USES) is a grassroots community of advocates including families, landowners, farmers, students, local businesses, skilled trades, municipalities, and environmentalists dedicated to providing scientifically based facts to the public about how solar energy works and how it can benefit communities and future generations.
This includes training and education for municipalities as well as individuals seeking to better understand the safety and benefits of solar energy.
Check out our website (www.usesusa.org) to learn more about solar energy and register for an upcoming webinar with experts in the field.
If you have specific questions that you would like to share, or suggest for a future webinar, please contact us at info@uses.org. We’d love to hear from you, and work with you for a fossil-free future.
If we are to slow down and eventually reverse climate change, we need to embrace non-fossil fuel energy.
Either that or get used to hazy, smoke-filled skies with air quality that will shorten our lives.
Joanne Scanlon of Rochester is executive director of United Solar Energy Supporters-USA.